Reckitt, Mortein Join Hands with Metro and RSPN to Protect Village from Dengue

Reckitt recently signed a partnership agreement with Metro and RSPN, marking the inception of their joint efforts to combat dengue and safeguard an entire village.

As part of this partnership, Mortein, a Reckitt brand, will be generously donating coils to three districts in Tando Allah Yar protecting over 2,200 citizens by ensuring that the local community has easy access to reliable mosquito repellents, effectively safeguarding them and their families against the perils of dengue.

Pakistan has been grappling with a severe dengue outbreak for years, and it has impacted a multitude of individuals, making it a persistent issue with no readily available vaccine. Consequently, prevention remains the only cure.

Reckitt has partnered with Metro and the Rural Support Program Network (RSPN) to prevent the spread of Dengue by protecting a whole village from the virus.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from Reckitt, Metro, RSPN, and the Directorate of Malaria Control (DMC).

Speaking about the partnership, an RSPN spokesperson said, “We are proud to partner with Reckitt and Metro to protect the village from dengue. This partnership reflects our unwavering dedication to spearheading community-driven projects for the betterment of Pakistan.”

“As a responsible corporate citizen, it is our duty to not only improve the lives of our consumers but also play our part in contributing towards society’s well-being,” said Syed Ali, Sales Director, Reckitt Pakistan.

“Our collaboration with Metro & RSPN is a step towards preventing the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, and we will continue to do our part in keeping the country safe and healthy,” he added.

This partnership epitomizes Reckitt’s unwavering dedication to spearheading community-driven projects for the betterment of Pakistan.

Furthermore, it underscores Reckitt and Mortein’s commitment to fulfilling a purpose beyond just being a brand, by taking action to assist the community in staying safe and healthy.

Mortein’s donation of coils to the districts in Tando Allah Yar is a crucial step in combatting the spread of dengue in the region.

This contribution will provide vital resources to safeguard people and the partnership between Reckitt, Metro, and RSPN is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of eradicating vector-borne diseases from the region.