Today’s PSL Schedule – March 4th, 2023: Top of the Table Clash

Lahore Qalandars will host Multan Sultans in the top of the table clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 tonight.

Lahore will be aiming to continue their winning streak and extend their lead at the top of the PSL points table. A win for Qalandars will ensure their qualification for the PSL playoffs as they continue their journey to defend their title.

Multan, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing defeat against Karachi Kings in their previous outing in PSL 8. A win for Multan will take them equal on points with Lahore Qalandars and will take them one step further to the PSL playoffs.

A win for either team will take them one step closer to the playoffs while Quetta and Karachi’s hopes will further deteriorate.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Saturday, 4 March Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

