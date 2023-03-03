David Warner Wishes to Play PSL for Lahore Qalandars

Australian star David Warner revealed that he is eagerly waiting to play in the Pakistan Super League while he also wished to join Lahore Qalandars.

With every passing year, the Pakistan Super League is getting more and more recognition around the world. Known for its high standards of bowling despite favorable batting conditions and the hospitality of locals, the PSL attracts many big names in the cricket world every year.

Seeing the hype around the PSL 8, the Australian batter David Warner also expressed his wish to participate in the league.

Replying to the social media post from Rashid Khan where he recalled the moments of the last game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, David Warner wrote, “When can I play?”

The fans are excited to know that the star cricketer David Warner is willing to join Lahore Qalandars as indicated by his comment.

