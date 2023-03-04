Shadab Khan Dedicates Islamabad United’s First Win at Home Ground to Father

Islamabad United’s captain, Shadab Khan, was overjoyed after his team’s historic win against the Karachi Kings last night.

The match, which was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was particularly special for Shadab, as it was the first time that his team had won a match on their home ground.

After the match, Shadab took to social media to express his emotions. In a heartfelt message, he dedicated the win to his father, who he described as his guiding light and his inspiration.

Shadab spoke about how his father had always been there for him, through thick and thin, and had played a significant role in shaping him into the man he is today.

Shadab’s father had always been his biggest supporter and had encouraged him to pursue his dreams. He had instilled in Shadab the values of hard work, perseverance, and dedication, which had helped him to become the successful cricketer and leader he is today.

As Shadab reflected on the match, he couldn’t help but feel grateful for everything his father had done for him. He knew that without his father’s unwavering support and guidance, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

In his Twitter message, Shadab promised to always try his best to make his father proud. He thanked his father for everything he had done for him and expressed his love for him.

I dedicate @IsbUnited’s first home win in Rawalpindi to my father. He has stood by me through thick and thin, guided me, made me the man I am today. I will always try my best to make him proud. Thank you abba for everything, I love you. pic.twitter.com/o7q987Fcko — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 3, 2023

As Shadab basked in the glory of his team’s win, he couldn’t help but feel a deep sense of gratitude towards his father. He knew that his father’s love and support would continue to guide him as he pursued his dreams and worked towards achieving even greater success.