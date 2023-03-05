Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

Islamabad United will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta will be hoping to get their team combination right and win their second match in the competition as they look to avoid losing out on the PSL playoffs spot. A loss for the Gladiators will almost end their chances of qualifying for the PSL playoffs.

Meanwhile, United will be aiming to win their second consecutive match in front of their home crowd and ensure their qualification for the PSL playoffs. A win for Islamabad will put them ahead of Multan Sultans in the PSL points table.

As for the head-to-head record, both sides have been highly competitive and share the spoils. Each team has won 8 times against each other in 16 matches they have played in PSL history.

Islamabad came out victorious in the previous encounter between the two sides earlier in the tournament as they convincingly beat Quetta by 63 runs.

