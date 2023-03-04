Former West Indies Captain Wants Azam Khan to Play for Pakistan National Team

West Indies’ star cricketer Jason Holder has expressed his wish to see Azam Khan in the Green Jersey again after his magnificent run in the PSL 8.

With the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League getting more intense with every passing match, the top performers of the league are also being recognized for their skills.

Young wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan has been turning heads with his mighty sixes as he continues to deliver match-winning performances.

Seeing his incredible form, the fans and experts alike are hoping for his comeback in the national side. Among those who want Azam Khan back in the international arena also stands West Indies’ Jason Holder.

The veteran cricket from the Caribbean replied to a social media post asking whether Azam Khan should be selected for the national team. The West Indian cricketer shared his approval with an emoji in favor of the young cricketer to make his international comeback soon.

