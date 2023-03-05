PSL Points Table After Islamabad Ensure Playoffs Qualification

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Islamabad became the second side to ensure their qualification to PSL playoffs after their win over Quetta.

Gladiators got off to a horrid start as they lost their top order cheaply. Sarfaraz’s men could only manage 19/4 in the powerplay before Mohammad Nawaz and Najibullah Zadran set up an impressive comeback with sensational half-centuries. Umar Akmal’s fiery innings helped them to 179/6.

United too got off to a poor start as they lost Gurbaz on the first ball of the innings. A masterclass from Colin Munro set up the run chase before Gladiators made yet another comeback by picking up regular wickets. Azam Khan and Faheem Ashraf once again steered the ship as United chased down the total in the last over.

United won the match by 2 wickets as they qualified for the PSL playoffs.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars 7 6 1 0 12 1.321 Islamabad United 7 5 2 0 10 -0.093 Multan Sultans 7 4 3 0 8 0.568 Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 6 -0.896 Karachi Kings 8 2 6 0 4 0.437 Quetta Gladiators 7 1 6 0 2 -1.580

