PSL Points Table as Qalandars Become First Team to Qualify for Playoffs

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Lahore Qalandars ensured their qualification for the PSL playoffs after a convincing win over Multan Sultans.
Qalandars got off to a horrid start as they lost Fakhar Zaman on a duck while Tahir Baig followed him back to the pavilion shortly. Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billings rebuilt the innings with a wonderful partnership, with Billings scoring a quickfire half-century. A late flurry from Shaheen Afridi helped them to 180/9.
Multan got off to a slow start and were unable to deal with the Qalandars’ world-class bowling unit. Rashid Khan was sublime as he removed Sultans’ middle-order. They could only manage 159/7 as they lost their third match of the campaign.
Qalandars won the match by 21 runs as they qualified for the PSL playoffs.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|1.321
|Multan Sultans
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.568
|Islamabad United
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|-0.184
|Peshawar Zalmi
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.896
|Karachi Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0.437
|Quetta Gladiators
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.768
