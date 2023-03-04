PSL Points Table as Qalandars Become First Team to Qualify for Playoffs

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Lahore Qalandars ensured their qualification for the PSL playoffs after a convincing win over Multan Sultans.

Qalandars got off to a horrid start as they lost Fakhar Zaman on a duck while Tahir Baig followed him back to the pavilion shortly. Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billings rebuilt the innings with a wonderful partnership, with Billings scoring a quickfire half-century. A late flurry from Shaheen Afridi helped them to 180/9.

Multan got off to a slow start and were unable to deal with the Qalandars’ world-class bowling unit. Rashid Khan was sublime as he removed Sultans’ middle-order. They could only manage 159/7 as they lost their third match of the campaign.

Qalandars won the match by 21 runs as they qualified for the PSL playoffs.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars 7 6 1 0 12 1.321 Multan Sultans 7 4 3 0 8 0.568 Islamabad United 6 4 2 0 8 -0.184 Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 6 -0.896 Karachi Kings 8 2 6 0 4 0.437 Quetta Gladiators 6 1 5 0 2 -1.768

