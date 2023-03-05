Today’s PSL Match Live – Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming

Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the all-important clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

The must-win match for the Gladiators promises to be an exciting one and it can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Islamabad United will be aiming to become the second team after Lahore Qalandars to qualify for the PSL playoffs. A win for United will take them over Multan in the PSL standings and will also ensure their place in the next round.

Meanwhile, Quetta’s hopes of qualifying hang by a thread after winning only 1 match out of their 6 so far. A loss will see them on the verge of being knocked out of the competition while a win will keep their hopes alive.

Ball-by-ball updates, live match updates, and the match scorecard of the clash can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms: