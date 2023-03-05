Today’s PSL Schedule – March 5th, 2023: Do-or-Die for the Gladiators

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Islamabad United will host bottom of the table, Quetta Gladiators in tonight’s clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

It is a must-win match for Quetta Gladiators as a loss will make it almost impossible for them to qualify for the PSL playoffs. However, a win could offer them some hope and it could prove to be the catalyst that helps them move in to the next round.

Islamabad, on the other hand, will be hoping to win the match and become the second side in the tournament to ensure their qualification for the PSL playoffs. United will be looking to continue their winning run in front of their passionate home crowd.

A win for Islamabad will see them move to the next round while a win for Quetta will keep their hopes of alive of qualifying.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Sunday, 5 March Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

