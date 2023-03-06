Haris Rauf Credis Babar Azam for Helping Him Improve Bowling Skills

Star Pakistani fast bowler, Haris Rauf has credited Babar Azam for improving his bowling skills, especially in the death overs, at the start of his professional cricket career.

During an interview, the right-arm pacer, who was named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2022, stated, “We have played really good and exciting cricket in the last two years.”

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Intense Encounter With Young Babar Azam in the Nets

When asked about the national team’s performance, Haris responded that Pakistan has emerged as one of the best sides in the last two years, crediting Babar Azam for the team’s success.

The Rawalpindi-born cricketer, who plays for Lahore Qalandars, further stated that the all-format captain always trusts the abilities of the players and boosts the team’s confidence.

Regarding his friendship with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris mentioned that he received significant support and confidence from the left-arm pacer at the PSL and international levels.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table After Islamabad Ensure Playoffs Qualification

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is a great support from the other end. We have a very strong bond, and it helps me to keep enhancing my bowling skills,” The 29-year-old pacer added.

Haris Rauf added, “You learn every day, and I believe that when you gain experience, the responsibilities come to you. In competitive cricket, there is no room for making mistakes.”

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads