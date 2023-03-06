Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Intense Encounter With Young Babar Azam in the Nets

Former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has revealed an unheard story about his first encounter against the all-format captain, Babar Azam, in the nets almost a decade ago.

Narrating the initial stages of Babar Azam’s cricketing career, Shoaib Akhtar said that the right-handed batter used to come to the academy with former cricketer, Mudassar Nazar.

The Rawalpindi Express further added that despite telling Babar Azam not to hit a cover or straight drive, he got smashed for one in their first meeting.

The world’s fastest bowler went on to say that being a natural batter, the 28-year-old cricketer, who relies on his cover and straight drives hit him for a straight drive.

Akhtar, who represented Pakistan for over one and a half decades in all three formats, stated that after that straight drive, he told Mudassar Nazar that he would not spare him.

“Then I said, I won’t spare you. Then Mudassar bhai told Babar Azam to come out of the nets, or else Shoaib Akhtar will hit you,” the Rawalpindi-born pacer narrated.

Earlier this month, the former fast bowler criticized Babar Azam for his lack of communication skills in the English language, saying that Babar Azam is not a big brand.

