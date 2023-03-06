NCCPL Launches Mobile App for Investor Verification

The National Clearing Company of Pakistan (NCCPL) has introduced a new mobile application, “NCC BioVerify,” to facilitate instant biometric verification.

With this application, investors can perform biometric verification using their smartphones from any location in Pakistan, which can be conveniently downloaded from Google and Apple stores for android and iOS users respectively.

The improvements within the existing customer onboarding process involve seamless API connectivity with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for CNIC verification and with RAAST for IBAN verification. As a result of this implementation, the generation of One-Time Passwords (OTPs) will now take a few minutes as against the previous time span of 2-3 hours.

NCCPL is confident that this initiative will enhance the onboarding experience for capital market investors by providing greater mobility and convenience to its valued customers. Investors can now enjoy a more efficient and streamlined account opening process, further improving Pakistan’s capital market ecosystem.

The initiative is a part of NCCPL’s commitment to simplifying and enhancing the online account opening process for investors in the capital market.