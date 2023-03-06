PSL Points Table as Quetta Knocks Karachi Out of the Tournament

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Karachi Kings became the first side in the competition to get knocked out after suffering yet another loss, this time against Quetta Gladiators.
Karachi got off to a poor start after a sensational opening spell by Naseem Shah and Aimal Khan. Adam Rossington’s marvelous half-century and quickfire contributions by Imad Wasim and Aamer Yamin helped them to a defendable total of 164/6.
Quetta too got off to a horrid start after losing wickets at regular intervals. Martin Guptill’s sensational fightback innings alongside Sarfaraz Ahmed helped them chase down the target. Gladiators win offers them hope heading into the rest of the tournament.
Quetta won the match by 4 wickets which keeps them in the hunt for the top four spot.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|1.321
|Islamabad United
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|-0.093
|Multan Sultans
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.568
|Peshawar Zalmi
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.896
|Karachi Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0.358
|Quetta Gladiators
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.344
