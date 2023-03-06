Does Imad Wasim 2.0 Deserve Another Chance in Pakistan Team?

While the last season saw Imad Wasim falling from Pakistan’s main all-rounder to being put on the back burner as an old gun, the PSL 8 is witnessing Karachi’s king rise from the ashes.

Imad Wasim, who returned to the captaincy role for Karachi Kings this season, has been in exceptional form with both bat and ball. Compared to his performance in the PSL 7, where he had an average season, Imad has come back stronger in the PSL 8 and has been one of the key players for Karachi Kings. Not only this, he is among the best performers of this season overall.

In the PSL 7, Imad played nine matches, scoring 141 runs at an average of 20.14, and took six wickets at a bowling average of about 40. However, in the PSL 8, Imad has been in sensational form, leading his team from the front. He has played eight matches, so far, and has been the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 329 runs at an astonishing average of 164.5. He has also been brilliant with his strike rate of 176.8, hitting 15 sixes in the tournament so far.

In addition, he has also taken seven wickets in eight matches, making him a valuable all-rounder for Karachi Kings.

In comparison to his performance in PSL 7, Imad’s improvement in PSL 8 has been remarkable. His contribution with the bat has been a game-changer for his team, and he has been the only power attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive this season. He has also been a crucial figure in the team’s leadership, leading by example on the field and motivating his players to perform to their potential.

Imad’s best performance of the tournament so far came against Islamabad United at his home ground, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He smashed an incredible 92 runs off just 54 balls, which included 11 boundaries and two sixes. His effort with the bat could not win Karachi Kings the match, but he proved to be the lone warrior in the batting unit, propelling his team’s total to a mighty 200.

Imad’s contribution with both bat and ball has been pivotal in his team’s success, and he has proven himself as one of the best all-rounders in the tournament.

Not only has he tried to keep his team afloat on the points table of the PSL 8, but his impressive performances have also put him back in contention for a spot in the national team. His all-round abilities make him a valuable asset for Pakistan in both T20s and ODIs, and if he continues to perform at this level, it won’t be long before he dons the national jersey once again.

