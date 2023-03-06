Islamabad United Dominate PSL 8 With Impressive Number of Sixes

Islamabad United qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by securing a two-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators yesterday.

The Shadab Khan-led side became the second team after Lahore Qalandars to advance to the next stage of the season. Lahore Qalandars currently occupy the top of the table.

The two-time champions are currently in second place in the points table, having won five out of seven encounters in the group stage of the event, with a run rate of -0.093.

In the meantime, Islamabad United left the Shaheen Afridi-led side behind on the list of franchises with the most sixes in the ongoing edition after hitting eight sixes in the previous game.

The Men in Red have hit a total of 60 sixes in the seven encounters, while the defending champions have hit 52 sixes in their seven matches of the PSL 8.

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi have hit 51 and 46 sixes in eight and six matches respectively, while Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans have hit 37 and 32 sixes in seven matches each

Teams Sixes Matches Islamabad United 60 7 Lahore Qalandars 52 7 Karachi Kings 51 8 Peshawar Zalmi 46 6 Quetta Gladiators 37 7 Multan Sultans 32 7

