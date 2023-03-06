Azam Khan Has Hit Most T20 Sixes Among Pakistanis in Last 2-3 Years

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 6, 2023 | 11:43 am

Azam Khan Smashes T20 Record, Surpasses Rizwan With Incredible Performance

Azam Khan, the wicket-keeper batter of Islamabad United, once again showcased his power-hitting skills in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for his team.

In their seventh match against the Quetta Gladiators, Azam played a crucial role by scoring 35 runs off 25 balls including two boundaries and two sixes, helping his team reach the playoffs.

Moreover, the hard-hitting batter has surpassed Multan Sultans captain, Mohammad Rizwan, on the list of most sixes by Pakistani batters in T20 cricket since the start of 2020.

In his recent game, the wicket-keeper batter hit two more sixes, taking his total to 139 in 100 T20 innings, while Mohammad Rizwan has 137 sixes in 124 innings since 2020.

In addition, middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, who plays for Gladiators, has hit 111 sixes in 111 innings, while veteran Karachi Kings batter, Shoaib Malik, has 107 sixes in 125 innings.

Batters Sixes  Innings
Azam Khan 139 100
Mohammad Rizwan 137 124
Iftikhar Ahmed 111 111
Shoaib Malik 107 125
Fakhar Zaman 93 103
It is worth noting that Azam Khan and Fakhar Zaman also lead the table of most sixes in the ongoing eighth edition of PSL with 17 sixes.

