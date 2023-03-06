Sindh Announces 2 Public Holidays for Holi

The Sindh government has announced two public holidays for the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi across the province.

According to the official notification, all Hindu employees of all autonomous, semi-autonomous, and government organizations that fall under the administrative control of the Sindh government will be given holidays on 6 and 7 March on the occasion of Holi.

Speaking in this regard, CM Sindh expressed heartfelt wishes to the Hindu community on this auspicious occasion and acknowledged their efforts and sacrifices in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He added that Sindh Police has been given strict instructions to ensure foolproof security of the Hindu community and their sacred sites on the occasion of Holi.

The CM added that the government and people of Sindh have always stood by the Hindu community and both will continue to make efforts to safeguard their rights.

He also recalled that the incumbent ruling party in Sindh gave the Hindu community representation not only in Assembly but also in every autonomous, semi-autonomous, and government organization of the provincial government.

Via: Geo News