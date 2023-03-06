Super Affordable Tecno Spark 10 Pro Launched With 90Hz Screen and 30MP Selfie Camera

Tecno has quietly launched a new phone under its Spark series at the Mobile World Congress 2023, though we are yet to see pricing details. The new Spark 10 Pro is a budget offering just like its predecessors and is launching in India before other regions.

Design and Display

The screen is a tall 6.8-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Starry Black variant has a slight texture on the back panel while the Pearl White features a smooth back. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side for quick unlocks and it doubles as the power button.

Internals and Software

On the inside, the phone is powered by the budget Helio G88 chip with 8 GB of virtually expandable (+ 8 GB) RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage which is also expandable through a microSD card.

For software, you get the latest Android 13 with Tecno’s HiOS 12.6 on top.

Cameras

The large iPhone-like camera cutouts on the back include a 50MP primary sensor and a depth camera as the secondary unit. These cameras can record videos at 1080p, but they are limited to 30 FPS.

The punch-hole selfie camera houses a 32MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is also a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with support for 18W fast charging through a USB C port.

The phone is expected to have a starting price of around $122 in India, though its unconfirmed.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro Specifications