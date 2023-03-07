CDA Takes a Good Step for Water Conservation in Islamabad

In a bid to conserve water and ensure judicious use of this precious resource during the upcoming summer season, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a stern stance against water wastage.

In this regard, the CDA has decided to implement strict legal action against those found guilty of wasting water.

ALSO READ Woman Jailed For 14 Years For Acid Attack on Ex-Husband

Islamabad often experiences water shortage due to the wasteful activities of some residents. These include washing cars and allowing water to overflow onto the streets.

While the decision to take action against water wasters has been made, the existing laws only permit the CDA to impose a maximum fine of Rs. 5,000 on offenders found guilty of wasting water, such as car-washing.

Past experience has shown that such punishments have failed to produce the desired results as residents in posh sectors, in particular, are easily able to pay the fine and continue their wasteful ways.

A CDA official clarified that the civic agency has the authority to increase the fine from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000 if the offender repeats the offense.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces Holiday for All Public and Private Schools and Colleges

The CDA plans to set up special teams to issue notices to those involved in water wastage. Repeat offenders will have their challans sent to the CDA magistrate, resulting in increased fines and other necessary action taken under existing laws.

The official urged all residents to comply with the CDA bylaws and avoid wasting clean drinking water. It is hoped that this latest initiative will go a long way in conserving water and ensuring its optimal use during the upcoming summer season.