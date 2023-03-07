Sindh Announces Holiday for All Public and Private Schools and Colleges

Sindh Government has declared a public holiday for schools and colleges on March 8, in observance of Shab-e-Barat.

Haider Ali Shah, the Chairman of the Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association, confirmed the holiday.

He added that Shab-e-Barat is a yearly fixed schedule holiday on the education department’s steering committee calendar, and hence educational institutions remain closed on this occasion.

He further noted that the federal government has reintroduced the public holiday of March 23, commemorating Pakistan Day.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of Sha’ban. The significance of Shab-e-Barat varies among different Muslim communities, but it is generally considered a night of forgiveness, blessings, and mercy.

A day ago, the Sindh government had announced two public holidays for the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi across the province.

According to the official notification, the provincial government declared 6 and 7 March as public holidays for all Hindu employees of all autonomous, semi-autonomous, and government organizations that fall under the administrative control of the Sindh government.

