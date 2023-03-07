Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head Record in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi is preparing to square off against Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 23rd encounter of the competition holds high importance for the Babar Azam-led side as they need some valuable points on the table to solidify their chances of qualifying for the PSL playoffs.

The Men in Yellow started their campaign on a high note, defeating Karachi Kings in a thrilling finish, but could not maintain that momentum, winning only 3 out of 6 matches.

The former champions are currently in fourth place on the points table with six points, and they will have to win at least two of their remaining four games to keep themselves in the competition.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have had a fantastic run so far in the event as they are simply unstoppable against every side they face and have claimed the top spot on the points table.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led side has only lost one of their encounters against Karachi Kings while winning their remaining six encounters and has a run rate of +1.321.

However, Peshawar Zalmi has an upper hand over Lahore Qalandars in terms of head-to-head record in PSL history, winning nine out of the 15 encounters they have faced each other.

Earlier in the tournament, Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs as both sides put on a batting masterclass at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Teams Matches Win Loss Peshawar Zalmi 16 9 7 Lahore Qalandars 7 9

