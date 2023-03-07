Sindh Bans Glass-Bottled Soft Drinks in Schools After Death of Student

In a tragic incident that took place on 24 February, a young student lost his life after being injured by an exploding soft drink bottle.

The victim, Huzaifa, was a fifth-grader at a private school in Malir’s Model Colony area in Sindh. He was hit by a glass bottle and later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS) issued a notification on Monday prohibiting the sale of soft drinks in schools.

The notification directs all principals and administrators of privately managed schools in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, and Larkana districts to ensure that no soft drink is allowed or kept on school premises for sale.

The notification also advises that soft drinks and beverages in glass bottles should not be kept or sold in schools, while soft drinks in plastic bottles or cans may be sold.

The steps have been taken to ensure the safety of children and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, citing the heartbreaking incident of Huzaifa’s passing as the reason.

The incident has also resulted in a case against the school management, registered under the provisions of negligence, as reported by the father who filed a complaint at the Model Colony Police Station.

According to the FIR, Huzaifa was injured during the school’s function for students of its secondary section on its rooftop.

However, DIRPIS’s report revealed that no function was held for students of class five. Huzaifa went to the food stall alone, where he was injured after being hit in the neck by a bottle.

The report also stated that permission to set up a soft drink stall was given by the school administration.

DIRPIS Additional Director Rafia Javed took action against the school administration and imposed a fine of Rs. 75,000 for “irresponsibility and negligence.”