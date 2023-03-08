PCB Adamant on Not Playing in India If BCCI Doesn’t Send Its Team for Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to take a strict stance on the 50-over Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023 at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

According to media reports, officials from all cricket boards, including Pakistan and India, will participate in a high-level ICC meeting scheduled for March 20 in Dubai.

PCB Management Committee Chairman, Najam Sethi, Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, and Chief Executive Officer, Faisal Hasnain, will be representing the country in the much-important meeting.

Sources close to the board have reported that officials from PCB will discuss multiple issues, including the participation of the Pakistan national team in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan will stress on the officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 scheduled for September.

It was also reported that if the BCCI refuses to send the Rohit Sharma-led side to play in the neighboring country, the Men in Green will also not go to India for the World Cup 2023.

The mega event is an ICC tournament and the cricket board cannot boycott it, but the matter of the departure of the national team to India is very important.

Before the marquee event, Pakistan will host the Asia Cup, and the Secretary of the BCCI, Jay Shah, has announced that the Indian team will not go to Pakistan for the event.