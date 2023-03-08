Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

Cricket fans will witness one of the most crucial encounters of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Two former champions, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators will battle it out in the 25th game of the current season, hoping to secure a place in the playoffs.

ALSO READ Faheem Ashraf Scripts PSL History With Impressive Win Against Sultans

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have booked their spots in the playoffs while the Kings lost their chance of making it to the next stage after their recent match.

Three teams, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Quetta Gladiators, are now in the race to make it to the playoffs, with the Sarfaraz-led side still having a slim chance.

In their last game at Rawalpindi, the Babar Azam-led side put on a phenomenal display in both batting and bowling units, defeating the table-topping Lahore Qalandars by a margin of 35 runs.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table After Islamabad United’s Historic Run Chase

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, who are still at the bottom of the points table with four points, made a comeback in their recent game against Karachi Kings, keeping their hopes alive for the playoffs.

Since the inception of the PSL, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 21 times, with Peshawar Zalmi having the upper hand, winning 12 matches while Gladiators have won eight games.

Teams Matches Win Loss NR Peshawar Zalmi 21 12 8 1 Quetta Gladiators 8 12

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads