PSL Points Table After Islamabad United’s Historic Run Chase

Islamabad United registered a historic run chase as they defeated Multan Sultans to retain their second spot in the PSL points table.

Sultans got off to a solid start courtesy of Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan. Shan’s marvelous half-century coupled with Tim David’s fireworks later on in the innings helped Sultans post 205/5 on the board.

Islamabad United got off to a poor start as they lost Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the powerplay. Colin Munro and Shadab Khan counter-punched but United lost back-to-back wickets which hampered their run chase. Faheem Ashraf stepped in and scored a wonderful half-century to help Islamabad chase down the target. Faheem chased down 18 in the last over to take United home.

United won the match by 2 wickets as they extended the gap between in the second and third place.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars (Q) 8 6 2 0 12 0.938 Islamabad United (Q) 8 6 2 0 12 -0.036 Multan Sultans 8 4 4 0 8 0.473 Peshawar Zalmi 7 4 3 0 8 -0.509 Karachi Kings 9 2 7 0 4 0.358 Quetta Gladiators 8 2 6 0 4 -1.344

