PSL Points Table After Islamabad United’s Historic Run Chase

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Islamabad United registered a historic run chase as they defeated Multan Sultans to retain their second spot in the PSL points table.
Sultans got off to a solid start courtesy of Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan. Shan’s marvelous half-century coupled with Tim David’s fireworks later on in the innings helped Sultans post 205/5 on the board.
Islamabad United got off to a poor start as they lost Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the powerplay. Colin Munro and Shadab Khan counter-punched but United lost back-to-back wickets which hampered their run chase. Faheem Ashraf stepped in and scored a wonderful half-century to help Islamabad chase down the target. Faheem chased down 18 in the last over to take United home.
United won the match by 2 wickets as they extended the gap between in the second and third place.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars (Q)
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|0.938
|Islamabad United (Q)
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|-0.036
|Multan Sultans
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0.473
|Peshawar Zalmi
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|-0.509
|Karachi Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0.358
|Quetta Gladiators
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.344
