Faheem Ashraf Scripts PSL History for United With Impressive Win Against Sultans

Islamabad United made history yesterday in PSL by securing a nail-biting victory against Multan Sultans in a match that kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats until the very last ball.

Multan Sultans had set a challenging target of 206 runs, and Islamabad United had a daunting task ahead of them. But they refused to back down and fought tooth and nail to make history.

The match was evenly poised until the last over, with the two-time champions needing 18 runs to secure a history-making win against a young talented bowling unit.

In a moment of sheer brilliance, Faheem Ashraf stepped up to the crease and put on a batting masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 51 runs to lead his team to victory.

With just one ball remaining in the thrilling finish encounter, the Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United achieved the target at the loss of eight wickets, and thus won by two wickets.

This remarkable performance marks a significant moment in Pakistan Super League history, with Islamabad United becoming the first team ever to chase down 18 runs in the last over.

Currently, the Men in Red are in the second spot on the points table with 12 points in their pocket, and they are the second team after Lahore Qalandars to secure their place in the playoffs.

First time in PSL history a team has successfully chased 18 runs off the last over (20th). Faheem Ashraf madness!!! — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 7, 2023

