Quetta to Get 3 Major Dams to Alleviate Water Scarcity

Balochistan Public Health Engineering (PHE) has submitted a feasibility assessment for three major dams to alleviate Quetta’s acute water shortage.

These dams include the Babar Kach, Brij Aziz Khan, and Halak, for which the PHE agency has completed the feasibility report and PC 1 and begun construction.

Due to the fast depletion of subsurface water levels over the years, Balochistan’s provincial capital has been dealing with a severe water crisis.

To address this issue, the province has chosen to contact the federal government and demand that these dam projects be included in the federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). The cost of the Babar Kach Dam is anticipated to be Rs. 73 billion, Burj Aziz Khan Dam will cost Rs. 48 billion, and the Halak Dam will cost Rs. 22 billion.

As per reports, Balochistan’s Chief Minister (CM), Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, would request the prime minister (PM) to consider including these Rs. 143 billion projects in the federal PSDP for the fiscal year 2023-24.