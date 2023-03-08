Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched With Humongous Battery for $222

Samsung’s latest budget phone is the newly released Galaxy M14 5G, which made its debut in Ukraine. The phone shares its primary specifications and design with the Galaxy A14 5G, which was launched in January.

However, the M-series model boasts an even larger 6,000 mAh battery, making it a noteworthy addition to the lineup.

The Galaxy M14 5G features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 13MP selfie camera in a waterdrop notch on the front. On the back, there is a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, capable of recording up to 1080p at 30fps. Additionally, the phone features a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor as auxiliary modules.

Samsung has opted for its in-house Exynos 1330 chipset, which is paired with 4 GB of RAM. The phone comes in two storage options: 64 GB and 128 GB, with support for storage expansion via the onboard MicroSD slot. On the software side, the phone runs One UI 5 on top of Android 13.

Its 6,000 mAh battery charges over a USB 2.0 Type-C port at 15W speeds. Other notable features include sub-6GHz 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available in Navy Blue, Light Blue, and Silver colors. The 4/64 GB model is priced at $222, while the 4/128 GB model costs $241 in Ukraine. We can expect Samsung to launch the phone in more countries in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Specifications