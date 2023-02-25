Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Finally Get Rid of The Display Crease

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 25, 2023 | 3:26 pm

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the latest rumor surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 5 concerns a significant upgrade to the device’s hinge.

The information confirms that Samsung will introduce a new waterdrop-style hinge for the Fold 5, which has previously been reported in a similar article by the South Korean publication Naver News.

The leaks suggested that Samsung Display will implement a “droplet” folding hinge mechanism in the Fold 5, allowing the folding panel to form a droplet shape inside the hinge body. This will prevent a crease from forming between the two sides of the panel.

This hinge originally appeared on Oppo’s first-ever foldable phone at the end of 2021, which gave it a virtually invisible display crease even though it was a first-generation device. Now the latest Oppo Find N2 Flip has an almost invisible crease too.

Additionally, Ice Universe reports that the Fold5 will only measure 13 mm in its folded state, which is a significant improvement over the Z Fold 4’s thickness of 15.8 mm.

As for a launch date, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to break cover alongside the Z Flip 5 via Samsung’s next major Galaxy Unpacked event which typically takes place in the middle of the year.

Aasil Ahmed

