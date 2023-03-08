Shadab Khan is a Fan of Peshawar Zalmi’s Classy Saim Ayub

Star Pakistani all-rounder, Shadab Khan has praised emerging cricketer, Saim Ayub, for his brilliant batting display in a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars yesterday.

After the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi secured a crucial 35-run victory at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Shadab Khan wrote on his Twitter account, “Saim is class. Future superstar.”

ALSO READ Schedule for Pakistan-Afghanistan Series in UAE Announced

Saim Ayub, the left-handed batter, has been in the headlines since his innings of 53 runs against Multan Sultans earlier in the competition.

During their seventh game of the event, where Peshawar Zalmi were desperately waiting for a win to consolidate their position for the playoffs, Saim chalked up a brilliant fifty.

The stylish left-hander scored 68 runs off 36 balls, including eight boundaries and three maximums, to help his side post a huge total of 208 runs at the end of the innings.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table After Islamabad United’s Historic Run Chase

Saim also stitched a crucial 107-run opening partnership with Babar Azam, who also scored a fighting 50 runs off 41 balls, including four boundaries and two maximums.

It is worth noting that the star batter has, so far, scored 177 runs in seven matches, with an average of 25.29 and a strike rate of 153.91, including three magnificent half-centuries.

Saim is class. Future superstar — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 7, 2023

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads