Pakistan Men’s Football Team to Play Friendly Against Maldives This Month

Pakistan’s national football team is preparing to take on the Maldives team on March 21 in an international friendly during the upcoming FIFA international break.

The match will be held at Gan Island, the Addu City of the Maldives. The match is seen as an excellent opportunity for both teams to test their mettle and build momentum for future competitions.

According to sources, last month, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) expressed its interest in organizing friendly matches for the national men’s side.

The PFF officials had initiated talks with several countries, including Thailand, Maldives, and Bhutan, for potential games. These talks were held on the sidelines of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) meeting.

While the friendly match against Maldives has been finalized, efforts are underway to secure another friendly game with a different nation. However, the details have yet to be finalized.

It is important to mention that Pakistan’s ban was lifted by FIFA last year. The men’s team has since only played one friendly match, as they lost to Nepal 1-0.

In comparison, the women’s football team has played in two tournaments, the SAFF Women’s championship and the Four-Nation tournament in Saudi Arabia.