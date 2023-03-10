Govt Again Delays Approval of Personal Data Protection Bill

The Approval of the Personal Data Protection Bill, which has been pending for five years, will be further delayed.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has once again sent the bill to the Ministry of IT and Telecom for review.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Law and Justice has sought further clarification on some points in the bill.

Officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecom have confirmed that the Ministry of Law and Justice has sent back the bill. There will be further consultation on the Bill and after some changes, the Personal Data Protection Bill will be sent back to the Law and Justice Division. If required, further consultation with local and international stakeholders on the bill will also be done.

According to MoITT officials, after the review, the data protection bill will be sent again to the Law and justice division for vetting. The Data Protection Bill will be sent to the Federal Cabinet after vetting from the Law Division. The Bill will be tabled in the Parliament after approval from the Federal Cabinet.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom sent a review draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill to the Ministry of Law and Justice in November last year for vetting.

Earlier, the Federal Cabinet under the chair of former Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the Personal Data Protection Bill 2021 in February 2022 but it was not tabled in the National Assembly for debate and approval. The new government asked the ministry of IT and Telecom to further review the bill.

The Personal Data Protection Bill has been pending for the last five years. The MoITT prepared the first draft of the bill in 2018, later on a new draft was introduced in 2020 with some changes which was changed to the ‘Personal Data Protection Bill Consultation Draft 2021’.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom prepared a review draft called, ‘Personal Data Protection Bill Consultation Draft 2022’ which now will be called, ‘Personal Data Protection Bill Draft 2023’.