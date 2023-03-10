Govt Moves to Implement Rs. 110 Billion Flood Reconstruction Package for Balochistan

The federal government has geared up its efforts to implement Rs. 110 billion ($400 million) post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction package for Balochistan as the first formal Steering Committee meeting of the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction and Rehabilitation project was held on Friday.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Provincial Ministers for Finance and Planning on the behalf of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Iqbal highlighted that the socio-economic development of Balochistan had remained a top priority of the government since coming into power. He noted that the efforts of the government were disrupted by the devastating floods, which hit the poorest regions of the country hardest especially Balochistan.

In the wake of the floods, the provincial government lacked the financial resources to support post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. The federal government obtained a loan from the World Bank and is spending this amount on post-flood rehabilitation and livelihood enhancement in Balochistan as a grant.

Balochistan’s Minister for Planning and Minister for Finance appreciated the efforts of the federal government for taking special interest in the development of Balochistan and for mobilizing loan for financing post-flood work. They emphasized the fiscal challenges faced by the provincial government and thanked the federal government for providing much-needed funds through this project.

Member Social Sector & Devolution, Rafiullah Kakar, informed the participants that the ECNEC had recently approved the project and that the first phase of the project will be completed in two years.

Under the project, the rehabilitation and reconstruction of community infrastructure, establishment of a hydro-meteorological early warning system, and reconstruction of damaged and partially damaged housing units will be financed.

Furthermore, to address the issues of youth unemployment, the federal government will provide 10,000 paid internships to the youth of Balochistan under this project. Similarly, programs related to agriculture and livelihood are also being implemented so that the losses and deprivation of people can be alleviated, remarked the minister while directing the concerned stakeholders to immediately start the projects.

The Steering Committee gave approval for appointing a project director from Balochistan and for initiating the process of signing of the credit agreement.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, the Additional Secretary, the Ministry of Planning, representatives from the Economic Affairs Division, provincial representatives of Balochistan, and other stakeholders.