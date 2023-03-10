Today’s PSL Match Live – Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Stream Links

Peshawar Zalmi will come face to face against Multan Sultan in the 27th match of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This much-important encounter will decide the fate of one of the contenders for the playoffs of the edition and promises to be exciting. It can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi to Come Face to Face Against Gautam Gambhir in Cricket Once Again

Both former champions have eight points in their pockets after winning four out of their eight games. The winner of this game will become the third team to qualify for the next stage.

The Babar Azam-led Zalmi suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Quetta Gladiators, adding a new dimension of excitement to the event in terms of qualifying for playoffs.

The Rizwan-led Sultans also lost to Islamabad United in a thrilling finish earlier this week, further complicating their journey to book a place in the top four of the tournament.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Demolish Islamabad United

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads