Rilee Rossouw Smashes His Own PSL Century Record

South African batter, Rilee Rossouw delivered another outstanding performance during the 27th game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Representing Multan Sultans, Rossouw scored a scintillating century against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, leading his team to a historic victory.
The left-handed batter scored 121 runs off 51 balls, including 12 boundaries and eight maximums, helping Multan Sultans chase down a massive target of 243 runs.
With this remarkable innings, the 33-year-old broke his own PSL record for the fastest century and helped the Mohammad Rizwan-led side qualify for the playoffs.
Previously, Rilee Rossouw had achieved a century in 43 balls, but in today’s match against Babar Azam-led Zalmi, the South African batter hit a century in just 41 balls.
|Batter
|Balls
|Opposition
|Year
|Rilee Rossouw
|41
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2023
|Rilee Rossouw
|43
|Quetta Gladiators
|2020
|Cameron Delport
|49
|Lahore Qalandars
|2019
|Sharjeel Khan
|50
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2016
|Colin Ingram
|50
|Quetta Gladiators
|2019
Meanwhile, Babar Azam accomplished a personal milestone in the same game by scoring his fourth PSL 8 half-century, making it his fastest T20 career fifty by hitting 50 runs in only 24 balls.
The right-hander played remarkably and contributed 73 runs off 39 balls, leading Zalmi to 242-6 in 20 overs. Additionally, it was his 83rd score of 50 runs or more in T20s.
Name: Riley Rossouw
Game: Hitting the fastest 100s in the HBL PSL
RECORD-HOLDER ROSSOUW#SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #PZvMS @Rileerr pic.twitter.com/JJtHoomWt3
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 10, 2023
