Rilee Rossouw Smashes His Own PSL Century Record

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 11, 2023 | 12:43 pm

South African batter, Rilee Rossouw delivered another outstanding performance during the 27th game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Representing Multan Sultans, Rossouw scored a scintillating century against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, leading his team to a historic victory.

ALSO READ

The left-handed batter scored 121 runs off 51 balls, including 12 boundaries and eight maximums, helping Multan Sultans chase down a massive target of 243 runs.

With this remarkable innings, the 33-year-old broke his own PSL record for the fastest century and helped the Mohammad Rizwan-led side qualify for the playoffs.

Previously, Rilee Rossouw had achieved a century in 43 balls, but in today’s match against Babar Azam-led Zalmi, the South African batter hit a century in just 41 balls.

Batter Balls Opposition Year
Rilee Rossouw 41 Peshawar Zalmi 2023
Rilee Rossouw 43 Quetta Gladiators 2020
Cameron Delport 49 Lahore Qalandars 2019
Sharjeel Khan 50 Peshawar Zalmi 2016
Colin Ingram 50 Quetta Gladiators 2019
ALSO READ

Meanwhile, Babar Azam accomplished a personal milestone in the same game by scoring his fourth PSL 8 half-century, making it his fastest T20 career fifty by hitting 50 runs in only 24 balls.

The right-hander played remarkably and contributed 73 runs off 39 balls, leading Zalmi to 242-6 in 20 overs. Additionally, it was his 83rd score of 50 runs or more in T20s.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Ali Zafar Wears Wife’s Dress To ‘Inspire Women’ [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Quetta Hands Over Possession of Early Bird Residential and Commercial Plots
Read more in proproperty
close
>