Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head Record in PSL

Excitement is increasing among cricket fans as the 29th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) takes place today, March 12.

Former PSL champions, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will go head to head in a highly-anticipated clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Both sides have already confirmed their spot in the PSL playoffs with Peshawar sitting fourth in the table while Islamabad is currently at the third spot.

Islamabad will be aiming to win the match and move ahead of Multan Sultans in the PSL points table to finish at the coveted second spot.

Peshawar, on the other hand, will be determined to put in a solid performance and get much-needed winning momentum as they head into the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

As for the head-to-head record, there is not much difference between the two sides with Islamabad winning 10 and Peshawar winning 9 in the 20 encounters the two teams have had. One match ended in no result.

The previous match between the two sides was played on 23 February 2023, with Islamabad United emerging victorious by 6 wickets.

Cricket fans will be looking forward to another exciting match between these two evenly balanced-sides.

