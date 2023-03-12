Today’s PSL Schedule – March 12th, 2023: United Fight for 2nd Spot and Arch-rivals Collide

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

The final day of the group stages is upon us as Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the first match of the day while arch-rivals Lahore and Karachi lock horns at Gaddafi Stadium in the second match.

Islamabad will be aiming to register a win on their home turf and move to the second spot in the PSL points table while Zalmi will be looking to regain momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Lahore will be determined to continue their winning momentum and get revenge over Karachi as the Kings defeated them in the previous encounter.

Kings, on the other hand, will be looking to finish their tournament on a high and get the bragging rights before heading to the new season next year.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Sunday, 12 March Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 2:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

