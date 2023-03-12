Today’s PSL Matches Live Streaming – Final Double-Header of the Season

Islamabad will face off against Peshawar and Lahore will take on Karachi Kings in the final group stage games in the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The final doubleheader of the tournament promises to be yet another exciting day as teams look to finish off their campaings on a high. Both the blockbuster clashes can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Both Islamabad and Peshawar have qualified for the PSL playoffs after brilliant performances in the competition. Islamabad will be hoping to win the match and secure the second spot in the PSL points table while Zalmi will be looking to get their tournament back on track and head into the playoffs with a momentum shift.

Lahore have already topped the PSL points table and will host arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the last game of the group stages. Lahore is expected to make changes in order to provide their bench a chance to prove their worth.

Meanwhile, Karachi will be aiming to win their last match and earbn the bragging rights against their rivals. A win for Kings will also take them above Quetta in the PSL standings.

Both matches will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the matches on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of both the encounters can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

