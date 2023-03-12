PSL Points Table After Zalmi’s Thrilling Win Against Islamabad

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Islamabad United’s troubled PSL 8 Pindi-leg continued as they lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their last group game.

Zalmi got off to a solid start despite losing Saim Ayub for a duck. Mohammad Haris was sensational as his quickfire half-century helped Peshawar to a competitive total of 179/8.

Islamabad never looked likely to chase down the target as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite a solid comeback by Faheem Ashraf, United were bundled out for 166 as they lost the match by 13 runs.

United finished third on the table while Zalmi finished at the fourth spot at the PSL points table. Both sides will meet again the 1st qualifier of the PSL playoffs.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars (Q) 9 7 2 0 14 1.494 Multan Sultans (Q) 10 6 4 0 12 0.500 Islamabad United (Q) 10 6 4 0 12 -0.708 Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.452 Quetta Gladiators (E) 10 3 7 0 6 -1.066 Karachi Kings (E) 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

