Islamabad to Recruit Hundreds of Firefighters for Margalla Hills

The Margalla Hills have always been a source of pride and natural beauty for the residents of Islamabad. However, in recent years, incidents of wildfire have become increasingly common, posing a significant threat to both wildlife and residents.

In an effort to address this issue, a meeting was recently held to discuss ways to prevent such incidents. The meeting was presided over by Chairman CDA, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, and attended by members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

During the meeting, it was announced that IWMB would recruit 400 firefighters to fight fires during the summer season. The CDA also pledged to provide funds to support this effort.

Previously, firefighters were recruited by the CDA, but this year, IWMB will take the lead in addressing the incidents of fire on the Margalla Hills. This move is expected to have a positive impact, as the Wildlife Management Board has a wealth of experience in managing the area’s wildlife and natural resources.

The dangers of wildfire cannot be understated. Not only do they pose a significant threat to the natural environment and wildlife, but they also put the lives and property of nearby residents at risk. It is essential that all stakeholders work together to prevent these incidents and take appropriate measures to address them when they do occur.

With the support of the CDA and the IWMB, residents of Islamabad can hope for a safer and more beautiful Margalla Hills, where both wildlife and human life can flourish without fear of wildfires.