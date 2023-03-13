Maple Leaf Buys 15.08% Stake in Pioneer Cement Ltd

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (PSX: MLCF) has purchased 9.5 million voting shares of Pioneer Cement Limited (PIOC).

According to a stock filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), acquirers MLCF, Maple Leaf Capital Limited (MLCL), and the Chief Executive Officer of MLCL now hold 34,261,001 voting shares in the target company, amounting to a 15.08 percent aggregate shareholding in PIOC’s share capital.

ALSO READ Cement Sector Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth in Q2 Despite Weak Macros

“By virtue of the above acquisition, now Mape Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF) + Maple Leaf Capital Limited (MLCL) + Chief Executive Officer of MLCL [persons acting in concert] (the “Acquirer”) hold 34,261,001 voting shares of the company i.e. 15.08% aggregate shareholding (taken together with voting shares already held) in the share capital of the target company,” the filing stated.

This increased stake in the target company is expected to give MLCF a stronger voice in key decision-making processes, as well as a valuable chance for growing its operations and reach in the industry.

Many are also observing the long-term implications for Pioneer Cement Limited and its shareholders, as the Acquirer now controls the company’s future.

At the time of filing, MLCF’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 26.07, up 1.4 percent or Rs. 0.36 with a turnover of 1.44 million shares on Monday.