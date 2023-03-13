Robbers Get Away With Rs. 10 Million at Mobile Shop in Karachi

A robbery worth Rs. 10 million took place in a mobile phone shop at Defense Phase 7 in Karachi, reported Geo News on Sunday.

During the robbery, the accused escaped with cash and mobile phones from the shop, but thankfully, the CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light. The footage shows at least two robbers at the mobile shop and one of them is seen pointing a gun at the shopkeepers.

According to the police, the incident was reported soon after it took place and an investigation was kicked off straight away.

South-SSP Syed Asad Raza revealed that two robbers armed with weapons entered a shop in Phase-VI’s Khayaban-i-Saher, pretending to be customers seeking cell phone repairs.

Despite the presence of a security guard, who was occupied in a conversation with other staff, one of the suspects restrained the guard, while the other took 15-20 valuable cell phones and fled with his partner.

The shopkeepers protested against the robbery with a sit-in, which affected the flow of traffic. Shopkeepers also closed Badr Commercial Market and Khada Market.

South-SSP Syed Asad Raza arrived at the scene and engaged with the demonstrators, ultimately persuading them to end their protest.