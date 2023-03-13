Vivo iQOO Z7i Launched With Dimensity 6020 for Only $137

Vivo has launched the world’s first phone with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 meant for budget 5G phones. The phone is only available in China for now but should roll out to other regions, perhaps with a different name.

Design and Display

The iQOO Z7i boasts a 6.51″ LCD panel with a 720p resolution, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as the power button.

Internals and Software

The all-new MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip is designed for the next generation of 5G entry-level smartphones and is built on a 7nm process. It features an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 units clocked at 2 GHz and a Mali-G57 GPU.

The storage capacity on this phone is 128 GB and it can be expanded through microSD cards. The RAM is available in 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB options.

Cameras

On the back of the device, there are two cameras – a 13MP f/2.2 main shooter and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, while the waterdrop notch houses a 5MP sensor for selfies. Both of these cameras are capable of 1080p video recording, but these clips are limited to 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard that is paired with 15W fast charging and can be powered up through a USB C port.

Vivo iQOO Z7i will have a starting price of only $137 in China but will likely cost higher in other regions.

