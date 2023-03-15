Today’s PSL Schedule – March 15th, 2023: Qalandars and Sultans Fight for a Place in Final

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has entered the business with Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans facing off in the qualifier. The winner of the match will directly qualify for the final of the tournament while the loser will get another chance on Friday in the 2nd eliminator.

Lahore will be aiming to overcome a disappointing defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals, Karachi Kings, in their previous encounter of the competition. Qalandars were the team to beat in the group stages as they finished at the top of the table with 7 wins and 3 losses in their 10 matches.

Multan, on the other hand, will be determined to continue their winning momentum after their back-to-back victories against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Sultans have been one of the most consistent sides in the competition over the past few years and will be looking to qualify for the final for the third consecutive season.

Both sides met in the final last year with Lahore emerging victorious and winning their first PSL title. The two sides also met at the same stage last year as well, wih Multan Sultans beating Lahore and booking their spot in the all-important final.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Wednesday, 15 March Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

