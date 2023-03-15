Dubai Police Cracks Down Against Online Drug-Dealing Platforms

Dubai Police, in collaboration with telecom authorities in United Arab Emirates (UAE), took down around 1,300 social media accounts and websites selling drugs last year, as revealed in the anti-narcotics annual report.

It deployed a cybersecurity team to crack down on the narcotics trade online, leading to the arrest of hundreds of drug peddlers.

Director of the General Directorate of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, stated that the force confiscated 2,513 kg of drugs and around 130 million pills in 2022.

He also emphasized that Dubai Police’s annual report displayed the department’s excellent success in combatting narcotics and rehabilitating drug addicts last year.

According to the report, the anti-narcotic department rehabilitated 458 addicts and some of them were sent to the treatment center. The department gave them a family environment to help them recover from life-threatening addiction.

Anti-narcotics department also shared 187 intel pieces with security and police authorities in other countries. Resultantly, the other countries were able to seize approximately 4,706 kgs of various drugs worth AED 690 million

Dubai Police’s Drug Bust Worth $8.7 Million

Last month, Dubai Police made a major drug bust, arresting 28 people of various nationalities for their involvement in three separate drug trafficking rings. The gangs were planning to sell 111 kgs of drugs, valued at a staggering AED 32 million ($8.7 million).

The confiscated drugs included 99 kgs of Captagon tablets, worth over AED 31 million, as well as 12 kgs of crystal meth, heroin, and cannabis.