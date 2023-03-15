PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 – Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Streaming

Lahore Qalandars are set to lock horns with Multan Sultans in the first qualifier of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The high-octane encounter, which will decide the fate of one of the finalists of ongoing season eight, promises to be exciting and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Believes Shaheen Afridi Can Become a Complete All-Rounder

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans have bounced back in style by winning two consecutive matches, and they will be keen to keep this winning streak going.

Two of their star batters have hit the fastest centuries of PSL in back-to-back games, and they are expected to showcase similar performances in this match to book a place in the final.

On the other hand, the Shaheen Afridi-led side has lost two of their last three games and will be hoping to regain their momentum and win this game to qualify for the final.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Opens Up After Getting Pakistan Captaincy

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads