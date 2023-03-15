Sardar Abubakr Resigns as COO Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Will Join New Digital Bank

In a surprising move, Sardar Abubakr, the Chief Operating Officer of Mobilink Microfinance Bank, has resigned from his position to join a new digital bank in Pakistan.

Although the official announcement is yet to be made by the bank, we can confirm that Abubakr has resigned and will serve a notice period during the coming weeks.

Sardar Abubakr has been an integral part of Mobilink Bank’s senior management team and played a vital role in the bank’s growth and success over the years.

Under his leadership, Mobilink Bank achieved several milestones in digital banking and emerged as a leading player in the industry.

During his 4 years of service at Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Abubakr has served in different leadership roles including SEVP/Chief Finance & Strategy Officer, SEVP/Chief Finance & Digital Officer, and Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to that, he had served for Telenor Pakistan in 2 tenures for a total of 14 years, Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W), as well as PwC.

Sardar Abubakar’s next destination is yet to be officially announced. However, sources close to the matter suggest that he will be joining a digital bank in Pakistan.