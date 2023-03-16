Aaqib Javed Claims to Recreate Legendary W’s at Lahore Qalandars

Former Pakistani pacer, Aaqib Javed has shed light on the idea behind the development of Lahore Qalandars and their tough journey to success in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While speaking in an interview, Aaqib Javed stated that the management was keen to bring back the golden era of the 90s of Pakistan cricket to entertain fans with a similar passion.

ALSO READ Multan and Rizwan Shatter Records on Their Way to Yet Another PSL Final

Supporting his statement, Aaqib remarked that Pakistan cricket will never forget the bowling pair of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis and what they have done for Pakistan cricket.

The head coach further added that the likes of the two W’s are born once in a century, but it is possible to prepare other bowlers to make the country proud by showing their class.

“So I had the vision to see Shaheen as a left-arm pacer, Haris Rauf with his deadly pace, and then we were looking for a new-ball bowler, and we found Zaman Khan,” he added.

The former fast bowler went on to say that these three fast bowlers remind every cricket fan of the golden era of Pakistan cricket, and they can perform in the same way.

Lastly, Aaqib said, “Bowling always wins you tournaments. Look at our 5-6 bowlers – I think nobody can ever have such an attack in franchise cricket, even international teams.

