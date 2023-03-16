Multan and Rizwan Shatter Records on Their Way to Yet Another PSL Final

Multan Sultans comfortably defeated Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs in the qualifier of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

With this one-sided win, Multan Sultans successfully secured a place in the final of the competition. It is the third consecutive time that Multan Sultans will play in the PSL final.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side played their first final in the 2021 edition against Peshawar Zalmi, where they defeated them by 47 runs to clinch their maiden PSL title.

Last year, Multan Sultans reached the final to defend their title but were defeated by the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars by 42 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan became the first batter in the history of PSL to score more than 500 runs for the third consecutive time, helping his team secure a spot in the final.

The wicket-keeper batter has scored 500 runs in the sixth edition of the PSL at an average of 45.45 and a strike rate of 127.87, including four half-centuries and a century.

Last year, Rizwan scored 546 runs in 12 PSL innings at an average of 45.5 and a strike rate of 126.68, including seven fifties, and ended the year as the leading runs scorer in T20 cricket.

This season, the right-handed batter has so far scored 516 runs in 11 matches at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 142.54, including three half-centuries and a century.

Innings Runs Average 100s 50s 12 500 45.45 1 4 12 546 45.5 0 7 11 516 57.33 1 3

